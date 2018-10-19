Goldstone and ClemmowBritish classical piano duo. Formed 1984
Goldstone and Clemmow
1984
In the Steppes of Central Asia (piano duet version)
Alexander Borodin
Chinese Folk-Song: Song of the Crab-fisher
Ronald Stevenson
Chinese Folk-Song: Song of the Crab-fisher
Miniature Suite: No 3 English Dance
Edgar Bainton
Miniature Suite: No 3 English Dance
