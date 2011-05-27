BITCHESUK punk duo. Formed 2008
BITCHES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36042724-e722-48d9-8d26-f739fd542969
BITCHES Tracks
Sort by
Heimlick
BITCHES
Heimlick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heimlick
Last played on
Fly Away Home
BITCHES
Fly Away Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fly Away Home
Last played on
Sleepwalk
BITCHES
Sleepwalk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleepwalk
Last played on
Cannot Love
BITCHES
Cannot Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cannot Love
Last played on
Winner
BITCHES
Winner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winner
Last played on
BITCHES Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist