Ciprian Porumbescu (born Ciprian Gołęmbiowski on October 14, 1853 – June 6, 1883) was a Romanian composer born in Shepit, Putyla Raion|Șipotele Sucevei in Bukovina (now Shepit, Putyla Raion, Ukraine). He was among the most celebrated Romanian composers of his time; his popular works include Crai nou, Trei culori, Song for the 1st of May, Ballad for violin and piano, and Serenada. In addition, he composed the music for the Romanian patriotic song Pe-al nostru steag e scris Unire ("Unity is Written on Our Flag"), which was used for Albania's national anthem, Hymni i Flamurit. His work spreads over various forms and musical genres, but the majority of his work is choral and operetta.