Harley Edward Streten (born Sydney, Australia on 5 November 1991), known professionally as Flume, is an Australian record producer, musician and DJ. His self-titled debut studio album, Flume, was released on 9 November 2012 to positive reviews, topping the ARIA Albums Chart and reaching double-platinum accreditation in Australia. Flume is regarded as the pioneer of future bass who helped popularize the genre.

Flume has remixed songs from such artists as Lorde, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, Hermitude and Disclosure. His second studio album, Skin, was released on 27 May 2016, to positive reviews and also topped the ARIA Albums Chart. The album won the Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards. The album gained international recognition from the album's first single, "Never Be like You", which was nominated for Best Dance Recording. After the release of Skin, Flume released Skin Companion EP 1 on 25 November 2016 and Skin Companion EP 2 on 17 February 2017 as the album's B-side EPs.