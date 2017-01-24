Marie et les GarçonsFormed 1976
Marie et les Garçons
1976
Marie et les Garçons Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie et les Garçons were a French new wave band formed in Lyon in 1976. After Marie Girard left, the remaining members continued as Garçons.
Marie et les Garçons Tracks
Rien a Dire
Rien a Dire
