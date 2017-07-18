Nyota Ndogo (real name Mwanaisha Abdalla, born c. 1981) is a musician from Kenya who performs taarab-influenced pop music.

Ndogo is from the coastal city of Mombasa. She was a school drop-out who worked as a house maid. Her father Abdala Atib was a musician with a local band, but Nyota Ndogo did not take up musical career until being inspired by the hip hop group K-South's lyrics. She was discovered by Andrew Burchell, a Mombasa-based producer.

Nyota Ndogo has released four albums: Chereko, Nimetoka Mbali Mpenzi and "Mama Wakambo", She won Kisima Award for best Taarab singer in 2003 and Best female singer in 2005. She has three nominations for the upcoming 2008 Kisima Awards. She was nominated for the Best Kenyan female artiste at the 2007 PAM Awards. Her song Watu na Viatu was nominated for the best East African song at the 2007 Tanzania Music Awards.

Her song "Take Care" is featured on the international World 2003 compilation album, while "Chereko" is on the Rough Guide to the Music of Kenya compilation, the same track was also featured on the Rough Guides - Off the Beaten Track compilation.