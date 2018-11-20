English Opera GroupFormed 1946. Disbanded 1980
English Opera Group
1946
English Opera Group Biography (Wikipedia)
The English Opera Group was a small company of British musicians formed in 1947 by the composer Benjamin Britten (along with John Piper, Eric Crozier and Anne Wood) for the purpose of presenting his and other, primarily British, composers' operatic works. The group later expanded to present larger-scale works, and was renamed the English Music Theatre Company. The organisation produced its last opera and ceased to run in 1980.
English Opera Group Tracks
Façade: an entertainment for reciter and chamber ensemble: Tango - pasodoble
William Walton
William Walton
Façade: an entertainment for reciter and chamber ensemble: Tango - pasodoble
Façade: an entertainment for reciter and chamber ensemble: Tango - pasodoble
Facade: Swiss Jodelling song
William Walton
Facade: Swiss Jodelling song
Facade: Swiss Jodelling song
Valse (Façade)
William Walton
Valse (Façade)
Valse (Façade)
Curlew River - 'Curlew River, smoothly flowing' & 'Today is an important day'
Benjamin Britten
Benjamin Britten
Curlew River - 'Curlew River, smoothly flowing' & 'Today is an important day'
Curlew River - 'Curlew River, smoothly flowing' & 'Today is an important day'
Façade (Fox-Trot; Sir Beelzebub)
William Walton
William Walton
Façade (Fox-Trot; Sir Beelzebub)
Façade (Fox-Trot; Sir Beelzebub)
Swiss Jodelling Song (Façade)
William Walton
Swiss Jodelling Song (Façade)
Swiss Jodelling Song (Façade)
Tango-Pasodoble, Polka and Popular Song - from Façade
William Walton
William Walton
Tango-Pasodoble, Polka and Popular Song - from Façade
Tango-Pasodoble, Polka and Popular Song - from Façade
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 64
Benjamin Britten
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 64
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 64
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 (excerpt)
Benjamin Britten
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 (excerpt)
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 (excerpt)
Jam lucis orto sidere
Benjamin Britten
Jam lucis orto sidere
Jam lucis orto sidere
The Turn of the screw - chamber opera Op.54 (feat. David Hemmings, Jennifer Vyvyan, Olive Dyer & English Opera Group)
Benjamin Britten
Benjamin Britten
The Turn of the screw - chamber opera Op.54 (feat. David Hemmings, Jennifer Vyvyan, Olive Dyer & English Opera Group)
The Turn of the screw - chamber opera Op.54 (feat. David Hemmings, Jennifer Vyvyan, Olive Dyer & English Opera Group)
Performance from Peter Grimes
Benjamin Britten
Performance from Peter Grimes
Performance from Peter Grimes
Turn of the Screw - Variations IV and V extracts (feat. English Opera Group)
Benjamin Britten
Benjamin Britten
Turn of the Screw - Variations IV and V extracts (feat. English Opera Group)
En famille; Mariner Man [Façade]
William Walton
William Walton
En famille; Mariner Man [Façade]
En famille; Mariner Man [Façade]
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
