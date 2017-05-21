Envy on the CoastFormed 2004
Envy on the Coast
2004
Envy on the Coast Biography (Wikipedia)
Envy on the Coast are a post-hardcore band from Long Island, New York. They released their second full length, Lowcountry, in March 2010.
Envy on the Coast Tracks
Virginia Girls
Envy on the Coast
Virginia Girls
