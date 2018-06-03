At the Gates
At the Gates Biography (Wikipedia)
At the Gates is a Swedish death metal band from Gothenburg, a major progenitor of Gothenburg-style melodic death metal. The band was initially active from 1990 to 1996, reforming in 2007 for a tour between April and September 2008. In 2011, they reformed again and have since continued to perform. They released At War with Reality, their first album in 19 years, in late 2014.
At the Gates Tracks
To Drink From The Night Itself
At the Gates
To Drink From The Night Itself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blinded By Fear
At the Gates
Blinded By Fear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heroes And Tombs
At the Gates
Heroes And Tombs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At War With Reality
At the Gates
At War With Reality
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slaughter Of The Soul
At the Gates
Slaughter Of The Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slaughter Of The Soul
Last played on
Cold
At the Gates
Cold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold
Last played on
