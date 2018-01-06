Bill PhillipsUS country music vocalist. Born 28 January 1936. Died 23 August 2010
Bill Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Phillips (January 28, 1936, Canton, North Carolina – August 23, 2010) was an American country music singer. His professional music career started with the Old Southern Jamboree on WMIL in Miami in 1955. He moved to Nashville in 1957 and worked with Johnnie Wright and Kitty Wells until the late 1970s. His biggest recording was entitled "Put It Off Until Tomorrow" which peaked on the country charts at No. 6 on April 2, 1966. The Decca recording featured uncredited harmony vocals by the song's composer, a very young and then little known Dolly Parton.
