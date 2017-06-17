Quartetto Cetra (Italian for "Cithara Quartet") is an Italian vocal quartet established during the 1940s.

Years active: 1941 - 1990.

The group originated from the previous Quartetto Ritmo following the replacement of one singer. Felice Chiusano filled the vacancy left by Enrico Gentile and joined Tata Giacobetti, Virgilio Savona and Enrico De Angelis in the quartet's line-up. Quartetto Cetra debuted in a radio review titled Riepilogando in 1941.

In October 1947, Enrico De Angelis left the group to join the Army. He was replaced by the singer Lucia Mannucci, the wife of Virgilio Savona. That was Cetra's final formation, which lasted for the rest of their four-decade career. The first song they performed together was Dove siete stata nella notte del 3 giugno? ("Where were you on the night of 3 June?").

In 1948, Quartetto Cetra did the dubbing of the choruses for the Italian release of Disney's movie Dumbo. For their excellent job they received a congratulation note signed by Walt Disney himself. Afterwards they did the dubbing for other movies such as Make Mine Music, Melody Time and The Wizard of Oz.