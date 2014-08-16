John ChiltonBorn 16 July 1932. Died 25 February 2016
John Chilton
1932-07-16
John Chilton Biography (Wikipedia)
John James Chilton (16 July 1932 – 25 February 2016) was a British jazz trumpeter and writer. During the 1960s, he also worked with pop bands, including The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Escorts.
