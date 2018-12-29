Aaron Jay KernisBorn 15 January 1960
Aaron Jay Kernis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1960-01-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35f82734-b9b9-4177-90ea-979e944e1150
Aaron Jay Kernis Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron Jay Kernis (born January 15, 1960) is a Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer serving as a member of the Yale School of Music faculty. Kernis spent 15 years as the music advisor to the Minnesota Orchestra and as Director of the Minnesota Orchestra's Composers' Institute, and is now currently the Workshop Director of the Nashville Symphony Composer Lab. He has received numerous awards and honors throughout his thirty-five year career. He lives in New York City with his wife, pianist Evelyne Luest, and their two children.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aaron Jay Kernis Tracks
Sort by
Violin Concerto: III. Toccatini
Aaron Jay Kernis
Violin Concerto: III. Toccatini
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwc5r.jpglink
Violin Concerto: III. Toccatini
Last played on
Musica Celestis
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Musica Celestis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhnt4.jpglink
Musica Celestis
Last played on
Concerto with Echoes, 3rd mvt.
Aaron Jay Kernis
Concerto with Echoes, 3rd mvt.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvw1h.jpglink
Concerto with Echoes, 3rd mvt.
Last played on
Musica celestis - Adagio, from 'String Quartet No 1'
Aaron Jay Kernis
Musica celestis - Adagio, from 'String Quartet No 1'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Musica celestis - Adagio, from 'String Quartet No 1'
Ensemble
Last played on
Legacy For Horn Solo, Harp, Percussion And Strings
Aaron Jay Kernis
Legacy For Horn Solo, Harp, Percussion And Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0vwx.jpglink
Legacy For Horn Solo, Harp, Percussion And Strings
Last played on
Musica Celestis arr. the composer for string orchestra
Aaron Jay Kernis
Musica Celestis arr. the composer for string orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhnt4.jpglink
Musica Celestis arr. the composer for string orchestra
Last played on
Air for cello and orchestra
Aaron Jay Kernis
Air for cello and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0253z9n.jpglink
Air for cello and orchestra
Last played on
Newly Drawn Sky (Scottish Premiere) (feat. Aaron Jay Kernis & Donald Runnicles)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Newly Drawn Sky (Scottish Premiere) (feat. Aaron Jay Kernis & Donald Runnicles)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Newly Drawn Sky (Scottish Premiere) (feat. Aaron Jay Kernis & Donald Runnicles)
Last played on
Aaron Jay Kernis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist