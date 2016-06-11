Ray ColumbusBorn 4 November 1942. Died 29 November 2016
1942-11-04
Raymond John Patrick Columbus OBE (4 November 1942 – 29 November 2016) was a New Zealand Benny Award-winning singer and songwriter, television host, music manager and entertainer, with a career spanning six decades. As the lead singer of Ray Columbus & the Invaders, his best-known hit was "She's A Mod".
Happy In A Sad Kind Of Way
