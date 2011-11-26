Romeo SantosAnthony Santos, former lead vocalist of Aventura. Born 21 July 1981
Romeo Santos
1981-07-21
Romeo Santos Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Santos (born July 21, 1981), known professionally as Romeo Santos, is an American singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, and former lead vocalist of the American bachata band Aventura. In 2002, the song "Obsesión" reached number one in Italy for 16 consecutive weeks. After releasing several albums with Aventura, the group went its separate ways. Since then, Romeo has embarked on a solo career which in seven years has spawned seven number one songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart and thirteen number ones on the Tropical Songs chart.
