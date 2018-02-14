Joanie MaddenBorn 1965
Joanie Madden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35f27ffc-d997-4e37-b598-b37fee188ae5
Joanie Madden Biography (Wikipedia)
Joanie Madden is an Irish-American flute and whistle player of Irish traditional music. She is best known as leader of the all-female group Cherish the Ladies, but has also recorded and performed with numerous other musicians, and as a solo artist. She also teaches master classes and workshops.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joanie Madden Tracks
Sort by
A Whistle On The Wind / The Jug Of Punch / The Dogs Among The Bushes
Joanie Madden
A Whistle On The Wind / The Jug Of Punch / The Dogs Among The Bushes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Molly Ban/paddy Lynn's Delight/jack Maguire's/king Of The Clans
Joanie Madden
Molly Ban/paddy Lynn's Delight/jack Maguire's/king Of The Clans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Longing For Home
Cherish the Ladies
Longing For Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Longing For Home
Last played on
The Old Class/The Clans (Marches)
Joanie Madden
The Old Class/The Clans (Marches)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Old Class/The Clans (Marches)
Last played on
The Old Cross / The Clans
Brian Conway
The Old Cross / The Clans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Old Cross / The Clans
Last played on
Slan Le Maigh
Joanie Madden
Slan Le Maigh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slan Le Maigh
Last played on
Uncle Dano's / The Midnight Hornpipe
Joanie Madden
Uncle Dano's / The Midnight Hornpipe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uncle Dano's / The Midnight Hornpipe
Last played on
HYNE'S MARCH/JOHNNY HARLING'S/THE LASSES OF BALLINTRA
Joanie Madden
HYNE'S MARCH/JOHNNY HARLING'S/THE LASSES OF BALLINTRA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cat's Meow / Partnerts in Crime
Joanie Madden
Cat's Meow / Partnerts in Crime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cat's Meow / Partnerts in Crime
Last played on
JOHNNY DOHERTY'S/SEAN SA CHEO/LADY GORDON
Joanie Madden
JOHNNY DOHERTY'S/SEAN SA CHEO/LADY GORDON
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
new broom
Joanie Madden
new broom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
new broom
Last played on
Blind Mary
Joanie Madden
Blind Mary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blind Mary
Last played on
The Stage/The Fiddler's Contest/The High Level
Joanie Madden
The Stage/The Fiddler's Contest/The High Level
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aggie White's/Miss Thornton/Rip The Calico
Joanie Madden
Aggie White's/Miss Thornton/Rip The Calico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Whistle On The Wind/The Jug Of Punch/The Do
Joanie Madden
A Whistle On The Wind/The Jug Of Punch/The Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Of The Clans / Dan Breen's / The Steeple
Joanie Madden
King Of The Clans / Dan Breen's / The Steeple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Molly Ban/Paddy Lynn's Delight/Jack Maguire's
Joanie Madden
Molly Ban/Paddy Lynn's Delight/Jack Maguire's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
taylors/chief o'neil's favourite/the first li
Joanie Madden
taylors/chief o'neil's favourite/the first li
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley
Joanie Madden
Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley
Last played on
Joanie Madden Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist