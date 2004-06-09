Dark PrincessGothic metal. Formed June 2004
Dark Princess
2004-06
Dark Princess is a Russian gothic-metal band from Moscow and Mangazeya that was formed in 2004.
The band has received several awards in Russia and has been successful in the Russian music charts.
