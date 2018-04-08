Brooklyn DreamsFormed 1977. Disbanded 1980
Brooklyn Dreams
1977
Brooklyn Dreams Biography (Wikipedia)
The Brooklyn Dreams were a successful singing group of the late 1970s and early 1980s mixing R&B harmonies with contemporary dance/disco music and best known for a number of collaborations with singer Donna Summer. The band consisted of Joe "Bean" Esposito, Eddie Hokenson and Bruce Sudano. Esposito provided lead vocals for the band and played guitar, while Sudano played keyboards and Hokenson played drums and occasionally sang lead vocals.
Brooklyn Dreams Tracks
Street Dance (12'' Disco Version)
