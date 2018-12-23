Emmylou Harris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfss.jpg
1947-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35ef61ca-43db-4772-ba27-0489e9ebcb69
Emmylou Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmylou Harris (born April 2, 1947) is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. She has released dozens of albums and singles over the course of her career and won 14 Grammys, the Polar Music Prize, and numerous other honors, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2018 she was presented the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Her work and recordings include work as a solo artist, a bandleader, an interpreter of other composers' works, a singer-songwriter, and a backing vocalist and duet partner. She has worked with numerous artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emmylou Harris Performances & Interviews
- Emmylou Harris enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bf5kc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bf5kc.jpg2014-11-09T20:55:00.000ZNeil Conley in Blackpool nominates Emmylou Harris for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on BBC Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02bf5mh
Emmylou Harris enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
- Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell speak to Bob Harrishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015rwz6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015rwz6.jpg2013-03-31T19:00:00.000ZHear clips from Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell in session for Bob Harris.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015ryqk
Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell speak to Bob Harris
Emmylou Harris Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Time's a Coming
Emmylou Harris
Christmas Time's a Coming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
The First Noel
Emmylou Harris
The First Noel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
The First Noel
Last played on
Beautiful Star of Bethlehem
Emmylou Harris
Beautiful Star of Bethlehem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Beautiful Star of Bethlehem
Last played on
Little Drummer Boy
Emmylou Harris
Little Drummer Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Little Drummer Boy
Last played on
Love Hurts
Emmylou Harris
Love Hurts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Love Hurts
Last played on
Light Of The Stable
Emmylou Harris
Light Of The Stable
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Light Of The Stable
Last played on
DoI Ever Cross Your Mind
Emmylou Harris
DoI Ever Cross Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
DoI Ever Cross Your Mind
Last played on
Tennessee Waltz
Emmylou Harris
Tennessee Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Tennessee Waltz
Last played on
Invitation to the Blues
Emmylou Harris
Invitation to the Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Invitation to the Blues
Last played on
Here Is Where The Loving Is At (feat. Emmylou Harris)
The War and Treaty
Here Is Where The Loving Is At (feat. Emmylou Harris)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Here Is Where The Loving Is At (feat. Emmylou Harris)
Last played on
Sweet Old World
Emmylou Harris
Sweet Old World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Sweet Old World
Goin' Back to Harlan
Emmylou Harris
Goin' Back to Harlan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Goin' Back to Harlan
Wrecking Ball
Emmylou Harris
Wrecking Ball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Wrecking Ball
Together Again
Emmylou Harris
Together Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Together Again
Last played on
Heartbreak Hill
Emmylou Harris
Heartbreak Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Heartbreak Hill
Last played on
Sin City
Emmylou Harris
Sin City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Sin City
Last played on
You Never Can Tell
Emmylou Harris
You Never Can Tell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
You Never Can Tell
Last played on
Ooh Las Vegas
Emmylou Harris
Ooh Las Vegas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Ooh Las Vegas
Last played on
How High The Moon
Emmylou Harris
How High The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
How High The Moon
Last played on
Darlin' Kate
Emmylou Harris
Darlin' Kate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Darlin' Kate
Last played on
This Is Us
Mark Knopfler
This Is Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv14.jpglink
This Is Us
Last played on
Are You Tired of Me Darling
Nanci Griffith
Are You Tired of Me Darling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrl5m.jpglink
Are You Tired of Me Darling
Last played on
Luxury Liner
Emmylou Harris
Luxury Liner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Luxury Liner
Last played on
Satan's Jewel Crown
Emmylou Harris
Satan's Jewel Crown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Satan's Jewel Crown
Last played on
Bad Moon Rising
Emmylou Harris
Bad Moon Rising
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Bad Moon Rising
Last played on
The Pilgrim (Chapter 33)
Emmylou Harris
The Pilgrim (Chapter 33)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
The Pilgrim (Chapter 33)
Last played on
The Road
Emmylou Harris
The Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
The Road
Last played on
Here, there and everywhere
Emmylou Harris
Here, there and everywhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Here, there and everywhere
Last played on
No Memories Hanging Around
Emmylou Harris
No Memories Hanging Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
No Memories Hanging Around
Last played on
Love And Happiness
Mark Knopfler
Love And Happiness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv14.jpglink
Love And Happiness
Last played on
Lodi
Emmylou Harris
Lodi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Lodi
Last played on
If I Needed You (feat. Emmylou Harris)
Townes Van Zandt
If I Needed You (feat. Emmylou Harris)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldc.jpglink
If I Needed You (feat. Emmylou Harris)
Last played on
To Daddy
Emmylou Harris
To Daddy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
To Daddy
Last played on
Heaven Only Knows
Emmylou Harris
Heaven Only Knows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Heaven Only Knows
Last played on
You Never Can Tell (Cest La Vie)
Emmylou Harris
You Never Can Tell (Cest La Vie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
You Never Can Tell (Cest La Vie)
Last played on
Boulder to Birmingham
Emmylou Harris
Boulder to Birmingham
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Boulder to Birmingham
Last played on
Tonight the Bottle let Me Down (New Victoria Theatre, 1976)
Emmylou Harris
Tonight the Bottle let Me Down (New Victoria Theatre, 1976)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Hickory Wind
Emmylou Harris
Hickory Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Hickory Wind
Last played on
Emmylou Harris Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"It all went 180 after Dolly"
-
Dolly Parton in Conversation
-
Dolly Parton entered a Dolly Parton lookalike contest... and lost
-
Ricky Ross; "In my book Gram Parsons was a great singer"
-
Dolly Parton phones Steve Wright from Nashville
-
#DollyDidGrimmy!
-
Rosanne Cash speaks to Johnnie Walker
-
Dolly Parton nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame
Back to artist