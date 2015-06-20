bob hundFormed 1991
bob hund
1991
bob hund Biography
bob hund (Swedish for "bob dog") is an indie rock band from Sweden. Their music, hard to classify, has been described as "what you might expect if you managed to merge Pere Ubu and Pixies with a touch of Kraftwerk". bob hund have performed mostly in Scandinavia as well as in Poland and England. Some of their performances include Roskilde, Hultsfred, Ruisrock and Quart music festivals.
bob hund Tracks
Misty Morning
Duke Ellington
Misty Morning
Misty Morning
Et Fall Och Ech Losning
bob hund
bob hund
Et Fall Och Ech Losning
Et Fall Och Ech Losning
Bob Hund - Stora Tankar i Lilla Berg- och Dalbanan
bob hund
bob hund
Bob Hund - Stora Tankar i Lilla Berg- och Dalbanan
bob hund Links
