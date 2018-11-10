Mark E. SmithFormer lead singer of British post‐punk band The Fall. Born 5 March 1957. Died 24 January 2018
Mark E. Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Edward Smith (5 March 1957 – 24 January 2018) was an English singer and songwriter best known as the lead singer, lyricist and only constant member of the post-punk group the Fall, which he led from 1976 until his death. Smith formed The Fall after attending a Sex Pistols gig at the Manchester Free Trade Hall in June 1976. During their 42-year existence, the Fall's line-up included some 60 musicians who with Smith released 32 studio albums and many singles and EPs. His best-known recordings include "Totally Wired" and "Hit the North".
Smith had a difficult and complex personality and was a long-term heavy drinker. He was known for his biting and targeted wit, evident in interviews, for which he was much in demand by music journalists throughout his career. He was deeply suspicious of the trappings of fame and largely avoided socialising with music scene associates. The dark and sardonic aspect of his personality often seeped into his lyrics, and he especially sought to deride music industry people. Smith's approach to music was unconventional: he did not have a high regard for musicianship, stating that "rock & roll isn’t even music really. It's a mistreating of instruments to get feelings over"—a view that contributed to the Fall's high turnover of musicians.
- "He could be horrible and he could be beautiful" – Clint Boon remembers Mark E Smithhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w5lrg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w5lrg.jpg2018-01-26T12:19:00.000ZClint Boon recalls working with Mark and being asked to join The Fall.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w5gt6
- The Fall - I Can Hear The Grass Grow (Later Archive 2005)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2vxq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2vxq.jpg2018-01-25T17:33:00.000ZThe Fall perform I Can Hear The Grass Grow on Later... with Jools Holland in 2005https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w2r0h
- The Fall - Blindness (Later Archive 2005)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2v2l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2v2l.jpg2018-01-25T17:26:00.000ZThe Fall perform Blindness on Later... with Jools Holland in 2005https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w2qw7
- Music News Mark E Smith Specialhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2qpf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2qpf.jpg2018-01-25T17:03:00.000ZMark Radliffe and Clare Crane reflect on the life and music of Mark E Smith, including interviews with Tim Burgess and Marc Riley.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w2nh8
- “Once it’s got you, you never let go” – Stewart Lee on the music of The Fallhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2j3k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2j3k.jpg2018-01-25T16:22:00.000ZMark Radcliffe talks to Stewart Lee about the legacy of Mark E Smith.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w2g4k
- “He was so incredibly brilliant” – Brix Smith Start on Mark E Smithhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w290w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w290w.jpg2018-01-25T15:36:00.000ZMark Radcliffe speaks with Brix about her time with Mark and as a member of The Fall.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w25r9
- Sharon Horgan - "The Fall were pretty much the only band I listened to in the early 90s"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w1vj2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w1vj2.jpg2018-01-25T13:20:00.000ZActor Sharon Horgan take us on an intimate journey of her favourite band as she discusses their significance and plays out the tracks that meant so much to her in the early 90s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w1rkf
- Marc Riley and Gideon Coe reflect on the death of Mark E. Smithhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w1jt3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w1jt3.jpg2018-01-25T11:26:00.000ZGideon speaks to Marc following the passing of the Fall's frontman.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w1fbz
- Mark E Smith joins Mark and Stuarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018pxdd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018pxdd.jpg2013-05-07T11:56:00.000ZMark E Smith of the Fall joins Mark and Stuart to talk about their new album RE-MIT.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018pxfy
