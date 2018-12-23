The Ray Conniff Singers
The Ray Conniff Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35e5aa58-6039-4fb9-bbfc-e168d75b8fd5
The Ray Conniff Singers Tracks
Sort by
Let It Snow (Medley)
The Ray Conniff Singers
Let It Snow (Medley)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Snow (Medley)
Last played on
Ring Christmas Bells
The Ray Conniff Singers
Ring Christmas Bells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ring Christmas Bells
Last played on
Chim Chim Cher-Ee
Ray Conniff & The Singers
Chim Chim Cher-Ee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chim Chim Cher-Ee
Performer
Last played on
Silver Bells
The Ray Conniff Singers
Silver Bells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Bells
Last played on
Somewhere My Love
The Ray Conniff Singers
Somewhere My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere My Love
Last played on
Deep In The Heart Of Texas
The Ray Conniff Singers
Deep In The Heart Of Texas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep In The Heart Of Texas
Last played on
Let it Snow, Count Your Blessings, We wish you a Merry Christmas
The Ray Conniff Singers
Let it Snow, Count Your Blessings, We wish you a Merry Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Away in a manger
The Ray Conniff Singers
Away in a manger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Away in a manger
Last played on
Feed The Birds
The Ray Conniff Singers
Feed The Birds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feed The Birds
Last played on
Ring Christmas Bells
Ray Conniff
Ring Christmas Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjz9.jpglink
Ring Christmas Bells
Last played on
Ma, He's Making Eyes At Me
Ray Conniff
Ma, He's Making Eyes At Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjz9.jpglink
Ma, He's Making Eyes At Me
Last played on
The Ray Conniff Singers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist