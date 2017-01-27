Gente de Zona (sometimes stylized as Gente D' Zona) is a Cuban reggaeton group founded by Alexander Delgado in 2000. The group combines reggaeton rhythms with more traditional forms of Cuban music.

Gente de Zona found its first international success following their collaboration with Enrique Iglesias on his 2014 release "Bailando". The track was awarded three Latin Grammy Awards and received widespread international airplay.