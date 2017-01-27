Gente de Zona
Gente de Zona Biography (Wikipedia)
Gente de Zona (sometimes stylized as Gente D' Zona) is a Cuban reggaeton group founded by Alexander Delgado in 2000. The group combines reggaeton rhythms with more traditional forms of Cuban music.
Gente de Zona found its first international success following their collaboration with Enrique Iglesias on his 2014 release "Bailando". The track was awarded three Latin Grammy Awards and received widespread international airplay.
Gente de Zona Tracks
Stop Me From Falling (feat. Gente de Zona)
Kylie Minogue
Stop Me From Falling (feat. Gente de Zona)
Stop Me From Falling (feat. Gente de Zona)
Last played on
Algo Contigo
Gente de Zona
Algo Contigo
Algo Contigo
Last played on
Bailando (feat. Descemer Bueno & Gente de Zona)
Enrique Iglesias
Bailando (feat. Descemer Bueno & Gente de Zona)
Bailando (feat. Descemer Bueno & Gente de Zona)
Last played on
La Gozadera
Gente de Zona
La Gozadera
La Gozadera
Last played on
