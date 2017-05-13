ImriImri Ziv, singe & voice actor from Israel. Born 12 September 1991
Imri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04ymq54.jpg
1991-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35e522a0-e972-410f-a66c-f794b252effd
Imri Biography (Wikipedia)
Imri Ziv (Hebrew: אימרי זיו; born 12 September 1991), also known as IMRI, is an Israeli singer and voice actor. After winning HaKokhav HaBa, he represented Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev with the song "I Feel Alive" finishing in 3rd place in the second semi-finals and in 23rd place in the finals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Imri Performances & Interviews
Imri Tracks
Sort by
I Feel Alive (Israel)
Imri
I Feel Alive (Israel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052v0ww.jpglink
I Feel Alive (Israel)
Last played on
I Feel Alive
Imri
I Feel Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mrqf.jpglink
I Feel Alive
Lyricist
Last played on
I Feel Alive
Imri
I Feel Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052v0ww.jpglink
I Feel Alive
Last played on
Back to artist