Imri Ziv (Hebrew: אימרי זיו‎; born 12 September 1991), also known as IMRI, is an Israeli singer and voice actor. After winning HaKokhav HaBa, he represented Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev with the song "I Feel Alive" finishing in 3rd place in the second semi-finals and in 23rd place in the finals.