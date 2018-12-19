Uroš LajovicBorn 4 July 1944
Uroš Lajovic
1944-07-04
Uroš Lajovic Biography (Wikipedia)
Uroš Lajovic is a Slovenian conductor. He has served as guest conductor, permanent conductor, artistic director and artistic advisor at numerous prominent European orchestras.
Uroš Lajovic Tracks
Concerto for harpsichord, fortepiano and orchestra (Wq.47) in E flat major
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Concerto for harpsichord, fortepiano and orchestra (Wq.47) in E flat major
Concerto for harpsichord, fortepiano and orchestra (Wq.47) in E flat major
Double Bass Concerto in A major (2nd mvt)
Domenico Dragonetti, Gary Karr, Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra & Uroš Lajovic
Double Bass Concerto in A major (2nd mvt)
Double Bass Concerto in A major (2nd mvt)
Concerto for flute and strings in D minor (Wq.22)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Concerto for flute and strings in D minor (Wq.22)
Concerto for flute and strings in D minor (Wq.22)
