Lucy Pearl was a group formed in 1999, as the brainchild of former Tony! Toni! Toné! member Raphael Saadiq, A Tribe Called Quest DJ and producer Ali Shaheed Muhammad and D'Angelo. However, D'Angelo backed out of the group due to scheduling conflicts. After D'Angelo backed out Raphael came up with the idea of adding Dawn Robinson (of En Vogue) to the group. They released their self-titled debut album Lucy Pearl in 2000.

After two singles, "Dance Tonight" and "Don't Mess with My Man", Dawn Robinson left and was replaced by Joi.

The group's collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Q-Tip (reuniting the former Quest rapper with Ali Shaheed Muhammad), You, also appeared on the movie soundtrack of Save The Last Dance.