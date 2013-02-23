BimAka Roy Forbes. Born 12 February 1953
1953-02-12
Roy Charles Forbes (born February 12, 1953) is a Canadian folk music singer-songwriter, whose music bears heavy influences from classic American genres of acoustic blues and traditional country. Forbes is known for his high soulful voice and percussive guitar playing.
