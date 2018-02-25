Frank De VolBorn 20 September 1911. Died 27 October 1999
Frank De Vol
1911-09-20
Frank De Vol Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Denny De Vol (September 20, 1911 – October 27, 1999), also known simply as De Vol, was an American arranger, composer and actor.
Frank De Vol Tracks
Soft Lights and sweet Music
Krakatoa, East of Java (1969) - East of Java
My Three Sons
The Fuzz
I'm Sitting On Top Of The World
Movie Theme Song Medley
