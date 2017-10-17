KokoloFormed 2001
Kokolo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35dde607-d6dc-4aab-9253-3fae992c16e0
Kokolo Biography (Wikipedia)
Kokolo ( kə-KOH-loh), also known as the Kokolo Afrobeat Orchestra, is an American Afrobeat band from the Lower East Side of New York City, formed in 2001 by songwriter/producer Ray Lugo.
Along with The Daktaris and Antibalas, they form part of the early New York Afrobeat scene that ignited the genre’s current global revival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kokolo Tracks
Sort by
Soul Power (Lack Of Afro Remix)
Kokolo
Soul Power (Lack Of Afro Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Power (Lack Of Afro Remix)
Last played on
Gimme YaYa
Kokolo
Gimme YaYa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gimme YaYa
Last played on
The Magnificent Seven (Clean Edit)
Kokolo
The Magnificent Seven (Clean Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Magnificent Seven (Clean Edit)
Last played on
Congo Bongo (DJ Floro & Ale Acosta Mix)
Kokolo
Congo Bongo (DJ Floro & Ale Acosta Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kokolo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist