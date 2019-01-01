Nicola SalernoBorn 11 March 1910. Died 22 May 1969
Nicola Salerno
1910-03-11
Nicola Salerno Biography
Nicola Salerno, also known as Nisa (11 March 1910 – 22 May 1969) was an Italian lyricist. He formed a famous songwriting duo with Renato Carosone.
