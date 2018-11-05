Händel and Haydn SocietyFormed 1815
Händel and Haydn Society
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04r92wk.jpg
1815
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35ddcb29-4c16-4af6-b6f8-32143ee24a6c
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Handel and Haydn Society, familiarly known as H+H, is an American chorus and period instrument orchestra based in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1815, it is the third oldest musical organization in the United States after the Stoughton Musical Society (founded in 1786) and the U.S. Marine Band (founded 1798), and the oldest continually performing arts organization in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
The heavens are telling (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
The heavens are telling (The Creation)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The heavens are telling (The Creation)
Last played on
Sinfonia Concertante in Eflat major, K364 - iii. Presto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sinfonia Concertante in Eflat major, K364 - iii. Presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sinfonia Concertante in Eflat major, K364 - iii. Presto
Last played on
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 6 No 1
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 6 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 6 No 1
Last played on
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
Last played on
Symphony No 8 in G minor 'Le Soir' (4th mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 8 in G minor 'Le Soir' (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 8 in G minor 'Le Soir' (4th mvt)
Last played on
Symphony no.84 in E flat major - 1st mvt
Joseph Haydn
Symphony no.84 in E flat major - 1st mvt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony no.84 in E flat major - 1st mvt
Last played on
Gloria (Mass in C major, K 317, 'Coronation')
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gloria (Mass in C major, K 317, 'Coronation')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Gloria (Mass in C major, K 317, 'Coronation')
Choir
Last played on
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 6 No 7
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 6 No 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 6 No 7
Last played on
By Thee With Bliss
Händel and Haydn Society
By Thee With Bliss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92wk.jpglink
By Thee With Bliss
Last played on
Violin Concerto in C major, finale: presto
Joseph Haydn
Violin Concerto in C major, finale: presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Violin Concerto in C major, finale: presto
Last played on
Representation of Chaos (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
Representation of Chaos (The Creation)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Representation of Chaos (The Creation)
Last played on
Love sound the alarm (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Love sound the alarm (Acis and Galatea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Love sound the alarm (Acis and Galatea)
Last played on
O magnum mysterium
Händel and Haydn Society
O magnum mysterium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92wk.jpglink
O magnum mysterium
Last played on
Mass in C major (K.317) "Coronation"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mass in C major (K.317) "Coronation"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Mass in C major (K.317) "Coronation"
Last played on
Concerto Grosso Op.6 No.11 HWV329 1st mov't Andante larghetto e staccato
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso Op.6 No.11 HWV329 1st mov't Andante larghetto e staccato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3qhf.jpglink
Concerto Grosso Op.6 No.11 HWV329 1st mov't Andante larghetto e staccato
Last played on
In the bleak midwinter
Gustav Holst
In the bleak midwinter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
In the bleak midwinter
Performer
Last played on
Symphony No 88 in G major (1st mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 88 in G major (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 88 in G major (1st mvt)
Conductor
Last played on
Mozart Requiem
Händel and Haydn Society
Mozart Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92wk.jpglink
Mozart Requiem
Last played on
Playlists featuring Händel and Haydn Society
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en4j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-23T05:14:36
23
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist