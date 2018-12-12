Elle Vee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35dbf0d4-0ea5-4d04-a547-80b62b12c9be
Elle Vee Tracks
Sort by
You (feat. Elle Vee & Aloma Steele)
Alexander Glass
You (feat. Elle Vee & Aloma Steele)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You (feat. Elle Vee & Aloma Steele)
Last played on
Breath (feat. Elle Vee & Disco’s Over)
Ownglow
Breath (feat. Elle Vee & Disco’s Over)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breath (feat. Elle Vee & Disco’s Over)
Last played on
Back to artist