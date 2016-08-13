Amory Kane (born Jack Daniel Kane, March 28, 1946) is a British-based American musician, most renowned for his work in late 1960s "swinging London", perhaps for his single "Reflections of Your Face", which was covered by artists such as P.J. Proby. He is also notable in that members of Led Zeppelin played in his band. Kane worked as a session musician in London, playing on recordings credited to bands such as The Magic Lanterns. He released two solo albums: Memories of Time Unwound, released in 1968 on MCA and Just to Be There, released in 1970 by CBS, which featured Dave Pegg of Fairport Convention on bass guitar.