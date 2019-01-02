Eric Prydz
Eric Prydz Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Sheridan Prydz (,; born 19 July 1976), also known by his aliases Pryda and Cirez D (among a number of others), is a Swedish DJ, record producer, and musician. He rose to fame with his 2004 hit single "Call on Me", and saw continued chart success with "Proper Education" in 2007, and "Pjanoo" in 2008. In 2016, he released his debut studio album, Opus.
In 2017, he won DJ of the Year at the Electronic Music Awards and was also nominated for Live Act of the Year.
Eric Prydz Tracks
Pjanoo
Eric Prydz
Pjanoo
Pjanoo
Call On Me
Eric Prydz
Call On Me
Call On Me
Liberate (Matrix & Futurebound Remix)
Eric Prydz
Liberate (Matrix & Futurebound Remix)
Liberate (Matrix & Futurebound Remix)
Liam
Eric Prydz
Liam
Liam
Proper Education
Eric Prydz
Proper Education
Proper Education
Mirage
Eric Prydz
Mirage
Mirage
Eric Prydz - Call On Me
Eric Prydz
Eric Prydz - Call On Me
Eric Prydz - Call On Me
Breathe (SubFocus Remix)
Eric Prydz
Breathe (SubFocus Remix)
Breathe (SubFocus Remix)
Every Day
Eric Prydz
Every Day
Every Day
Don't You Worry Child vs. Midnight City (Eric Prydz Private Remix)
M83
Don't You Worry Child vs. Midnight City (Eric Prydz Private Remix)
Don't You Worry Child vs. Midnight City (Eric Prydz Private Remix)
Generate
Eric Prydz
Generate
Generate
Midnight City (Eric Prydz Remix)
M83
Midnight City (Eric Prydz Remix)
Midnight City (Eric Prydz Remix)
