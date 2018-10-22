Don JohnsonUS actor. Born 15 December 1949
Don Johnson
1949-12-15
Don Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Wayne Johnson (born December 15, 1949) is an American actor, producer, director, singer, and songwriter. He played the role of James "Sonny" Crockett in the 1980s television series Miami Vice, for which he is a Golden Globe–winning actor. He also had the eponymous lead role in the 1990s cop series Nash Bridges. He has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Johnson was the American Power Boat Association's 1988 World Champion of the Offshore World Cup.
Don Johnson Tracks
Heartbeat
Don Johnson
Heartbeat
Heartbeat
Till I Loved You
Barbra Streisand
Till I Loved You
Till I Loved You
Tell It Like It Is
Don Johnson
Tell It Like It Is
Tell It Like It Is
