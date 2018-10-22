Donald Wayne Johnson (born December 15, 1949) is an American actor, producer, director, singer, and songwriter. He played the role of James "Sonny" Crockett in the 1980s television series Miami Vice, for which he is a Golden Globe–winning actor. He also had the eponymous lead role in the 1990s cop series Nash Bridges. He has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Johnson was the American Power Boat Association's 1988 World Champion of the Offshore World Cup.