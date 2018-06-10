Charles BlackwellSongwriter, arranger & record producer. Born 20 May 1940
Charles Blackwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Blackwell (born 20 May 1940, in London, England) is an English record producer, arranger and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles Blackwell Tracks
Boogie Down And Mess Around
Charles Blackwell
Boogie Down And Mess Around
Persian Twist
Charles Blackwell
Persian Twist
Persian Twist
Taboo
Charles Blackwell
Taboo
Taboo
Death Valley
Charles Blackwell
Death Valley
Death Valley
