Akira SakataJazz saxophonist. Born 21 February 1945
Akira Sakata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-02-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35d1a07f-45a5-4648-b0aa-af843cd38a07
Akira Sakata Biography (Wikipedia)
Akira Sakata (坂田明; born 21 February 1945) is a Japanese free jazz saxophonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Akira Sakata Tracks
Sort by
The Death of Kiso
Akira Sakata
The Death of Kiso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Death of Kiso
Last played on
Akira Sakata Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist