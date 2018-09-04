Elliot Moss is a multi-instrumentalist songwriter, producer, and visual artist from New York City. He slowly released multiple singles from his debut album Highspeeds, released in 2015, including tracks like "Big Bad Wolf", "Slip" and "Highspeeds", which was played, recorded, and mixed primarily by himself. Moss worked on this specific album since his sophomore year of high school.

In 2014, Moss started booking shows with his five-man band, covering material from both Highspeeds and songs from a new album scheduled for release in 2015. Moss has played in support of Cold War Kids, Digitalism, and Nada Surf, and has performed at venues such as CMJ, Music Hall of Williamsburg, and he played at SXSW in March 2015.

Sean Moeller's Paste magazine review of the 2014 CMJ fest called Moss "as great as I wanted him to be," and New Music Nashville described his music as "smooth-as-they-come alternative electronic beats."

His song "Slip" was featured on Sonic Breakfast's "Top Ten Songs of 2014" list. Hilly Dilly said that the song "just might be the very definition of a hidden gem," and The Musicality described the song as the "definition of a gem. The electro effects on his voice and the dark synths combine to make a track that is a laid back, slow jam with elements of cool jazz."