Rusty & Doug was a country music and bluegrass music duo composed of Doug Kershaw (born January 24, 1936) and his brother, Rusty Kershaw (February 2, 1938 – October 23, 2001). The two recorded for Hickory Records between 1955 and 1961, charting five times on the Hot Country Songs charts. They also performed on the Louisiana Hayride and Wheeling Jamboree. They became members of the Grand Ole Opry in the 1950s. The duo broke up in 1959 as both brothers entered the United States Army, but reunited between 1961 and 1963. Doug continued as a solo artist.

Rusty Kershaw died on October 23, 2001, of a heart attack at the age of 63.