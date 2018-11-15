Cherise Adams-Burnett
Cherise Adams-Burnett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35bde50c-58f6-4fbe-b8f5-9eb924540178
Cherise Adams-Burnett Tracks
Sort by
Cherise Adams-Burnett
So In Love (Radio London Session, 15 Nov 2018)
Cherise Adams-Burnett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherise Adams-Burnett
Performer
Last played on
Roll On, Mississippi, Roll On (Proms 2017)
James McCaffrey
Roll On, Mississippi, Roll On (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kxyml.jpglink
Roll On, Mississippi, Roll On (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 57: Swing No End
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e468gw
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-27T04:53:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04twnmq.jpg
27
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 57: Swing No End
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist