Kate McGill
Kate McGill Biography
Kate Laura McGill (born 10 March 1990) is a Welsh singer-songwriter originally known for her covers of hit songs by artists such as Adele, Paramore, Mumford & Sons, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, The Killers and Maroon 5. In 2011 she released her debut album Replaced.
Kate McGill Tracks
Replaced
Replaced
Replaced
