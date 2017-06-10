Busted are an English Pop Punk band from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, consisting of James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson. Formed in 2000, the band had four UK number-one singles, won two Brit awards and have released three studio albums, selling in excess of five million records. The band released - Busted (2002) and A Present for Everyone (2003) - before disbanding in January 2005. Following the split, all three members pursued separate musical careers: Simpson as the frontman for the post-hardcore band Fightstar, Bourne as the lead singer of pop punk band Son of Dork and Willis as a solo artist.

In November 2013, Willis and Bourne announced plans to tour together with McFly as the "supergroup" McBusted in 2014, and this continued into 2015. On 10 November 2015, it was revealed that Simpson had rejoined Busted after successful secret writing sessions. The band then embarked on the Pigs Can Fly arena tour in May 2016 and released their third studio album, Night Driver, on 25 November 2016.