Harry South (7 September 1929 – 12 March 1990) was an English jazz pianist, composer, and arranger, who later moved into work for film and television.

South was born in Fulham, London. He came to prominence in the 1950s, subsequently playing with many of the on the British jazz scene of that decade, notably Joe Harriott, Dizzy Reece, Tony Crombie, and Tubby Hayes. In 1954, he was in the Tony Crombie Orchestra, together with Dizzy Reece, Les Condon (trumpet), Joe Temperley, Sammy Walker (tenor saxes), Lennie Dawes (baritone sax), and Ashley Kozak (bass).

After returning from a 9-month stint in Calcutta, India, with the Ashley Kozak Quartet, he spent four years with the Dick Morrissey Quartet, where he both wrote and arranged material for their subsequent four albums.

He also formed his own jazz big band in 1966, featuring many of the finest jazz musicians and soloists in the UK such as Hayes, Dick Morrissey, Phil Seamen, Keith Christie, Ronnie Scott and Ian Carr, and recorded an album for Mercury Records.