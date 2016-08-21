Brother Phelps
Brother Phelps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35b79ea9-46d4-4faf-9292-b48cb4d11273
Brother Phelps Biography (Wikipedia)
Brother Phelps was an American country music duo formed by brothers Ricky Lee (guitar, vocals) and Doug Phelps (bass guitar, vocals). Prior to the duo's formation in 1992, both brothers were members of The Kentucky Headhunters, a Southern rock-influenced country rock band. In 1993, Brother Phelps charted with its debut single "Let Go", which reached a peak of No. 6 on the Billboard country music charts. In all, the duo charted six singles between 1993 and 1995 (although only one other single reached Top 40), in addition to recording two albums on Asylum Records. Brother Phelps disbanded in 1995, with Doug rejoining the Kentucky Headhunters as lead singer, and Ricky Lee assuming a solo career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brother Phelps Tracks
Sort by
It Ain't Just A Southern Thing
Brother Phelps
It Ain't Just A Southern Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Ain't Just A Southern Thing
Last played on
My Cowboy's Getting Old
Brother Phelps
My Cowboy's Getting Old
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Cowboy's Getting Old
Last played on
Brother Phelps Links
Back to artist