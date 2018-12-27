Glynis Johns (born 5 October 1923) is a retired Welsh stage, television and film actress, dancer, pianist, and singer. Born in Pretoria, South Africa while her parents were on tour, she is best known for creating the role of Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music on Broadway, for which she won a Tony Award, and for playing Winifred Banks in Walt Disney's musical motion picture box office smash Mary Poppins. In both roles, she sang songs written specifically for her, including "Send in the Clowns", composed by Stephen Sondheim, and "Sister Suffragette", written by the Sherman Brothers. She was nominated for an Oscar for her work in the 1960 film The Sundowners. She is notable for the breathy quality of her husky voice and her eternally upbeat persona.