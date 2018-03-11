The Davis Sisters
The Davis Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35b46563-1b2f-4750-8ad4-6d5cd6fd87ae
The Davis Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Davis Sisters of Philadelphia, PA were an American gospel group founded by Ruth ("Baby Sis") Davis and featuring her sisters Thelma, Audrey, Alfreda and Edna. Imogene Greene joined the group in 1950, and was later replaced by Jackie Verdell when Greene left to join the Caravans.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Davis Sisters Tracks
Sort by
My Soul is a Witness
The Davis Sisters
My Soul is a Witness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Soul is a Witness
Last played on
I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know
The Davis Sisters
I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelve Gate To The City
The Davis Sisters
Twelve Gate To The City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelve Gate To The City
Last played on
Christmas Boogie
The Davis Sisters
Christmas Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Boogie
Last played on
Sinner Man Where You Gonna Run
The Davis Sisters
Sinner Man Where You Gonna Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Davis Sisters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist