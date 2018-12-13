Pedro Infante Cruz (18 November 1917 – 15 April 1957) was a Mexican actor and singer. Hailed as one of the greatest actors of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, he is considered an idol among Latin American people. He along with Jorge Negrete and Javier Solís were styled as the Tres Gallos Mexicanos ("Three Mexican Roosters"). Infante was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, but raised in nearby Guamúchil. He died on 15 April 1957 in Mérida, Yucatán, in a plane crash during a flight en route to Mexico City, after an engine failed on takeoff. His remains were later identified by a bracelet found.

His film career began in 1939 with him appearing in more than 60 films -30 of them with his brother Ángel Infante, and starting in 1943 he recorded about 350 songs. For his performance in the movie Tizoc, he was awarded the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the 7th Berlin International Film Festival.