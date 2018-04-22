Palenke Soultribe is a live electronic music trio fusing electronic sounds with Afro-Colombian rhythms and melodies. Originally formed in Colombia, but now based in Los Angeles, Palenke Soultribe (a.k.a. PST) have claimed a spot in the Latin Alternative music world by putting on energetic shows, releasing musically interesting albums and remixes and always pushing the envelope visually and conceptually. The initial line up was formed by producer/bassist Juan Diego Borda and keyboardist/producer Andres "Popa" Erazo. Currently, PST continues to work as a collective, inviting guest producers, singers, songwriters and instrumentalists to their shows and to contribute on their albums.