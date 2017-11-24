Art TaylorBorn 6 April 1929. Died 6 February 1995
Art Taylor
1929-04-06
Art Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur S. Taylor, Jr. (April 6, 1929 – February 6, 1995) was an American jazz drummer who "helped define the sound of modern jazz drumming".
Art Taylor Tracks
Little Rootie Tootie
Pepper Adams
Birdland Blues
Bud Powell
'By and By' (We'll Understand it Better By and By)
Charles Albert Lindley, Thelonious Monk, Sam Jones, Art Taylor & Thelonious Monk
Light Blue
Thelonious Monk
Crepuscule with Nellie
Thelonious Monk
Rhythm-a-Ning
Thelonious Monk
THE WAY YOU LOOK TONIGHT
Thelonious Monk Quintet
Wee Dot
Johnny Griffin
Miss Hazel
Tina Brooks
Stompin' at the Savoy
Paul Chambers, Red Garland, Red Garland & Art Taylor
Trouble In Mind
Sam Jones, Red Garland & Art Taylor
Soft Lights And Sweet Music
John Coltrane
These foolish things
Art Taylor
Soul Meeting
Ray Charles
Epistrophy
Art Taylor
Appointment In Ghana
Jackie McLean
Lem and Aide
Art Taylor
When Sunny Gets Blue
Sonny Stitt
The Skater's Waltz
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Springsville
Miles Davis
You Say You Care
John Coltrane
