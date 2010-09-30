AfrirampoFormed May 2002
Afrirampo
2002-05
Afrirampo Biography
Afrirampo (あふりらんぽ Afuriranpo) is a band from Osaka, Japan. The band was active from 2002 to 2010 and announced a reform in 2016. The members are Oni (guitar, vocals) and Pikachu (drums, vocals). Afrirampo has toured with Sonic Youth and Lightning Bolt, played with Yoko Ono collaborated with Acid Mothers Temple and released several CDs on various labels.
Afrirampo Tracks
yah yah yeah
Afrirampo
yah yah yeah
yah yah yeah
Natsu Ga Kita
Afrirampo
Natsu Ga Kita
Natsu Ga Kita
Untitled All Tomorrow'S Parties 2005
Afrirampo
Untitled All Tomorrow'S Parties 2005
Untitled All Tomorrow'S Parties 2005
